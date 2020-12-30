

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Greenwood-Coxwell area early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road at 5:07 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a victim suffering from serious injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators said they did not have any suspect information because the victim was not cooperating with them.