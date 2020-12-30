Victim seriously injured in east-end stabbing: paramedics
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 6:41AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 30, 2020 6:43AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Greenwood-Coxwell area early on Wednesday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road at 5:07 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a victim suffering from serious injuries.
They were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators said they did not have any suspect information because the victim was not cooperating with them.