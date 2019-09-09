

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city's west end.

Gunfire rang out near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court late Monday night.

Officers went to the scene and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police described his injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police say they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the area in a light or sky-blue car. He is described as a short, skinny, white male who was wearing a baseball cap and a dark jacket that said "BMW" on the back. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.