

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





At least one person is being treated for serious injuries after multiple shots were fired in the Rexdale area.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

A male victim was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries appear to be serious.

A suspect vehicle described as a black, four-door sedan was last scene travelling southbound on Islington Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.