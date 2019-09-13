Victim shot multiple times in daylight shooting in Rexdale
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 2:37PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 2:40PM EDT
At least one person is being treated for serious injuries after multiple shots were fired in the Rexdale area.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
A male victim was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries appear to be serious.
A suspect vehicle described as a black, four-door sedan was last scene travelling southbound on Islington Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.