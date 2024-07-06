Victim succumbs to injuries in Scarborough shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, July 6, 2024 10:50PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2024 9:05AM EDT
Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.
Police received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road at 10:18 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say officers located an individual at a Shell gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
In an update to X on Sunday, police said that the male victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. No descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.