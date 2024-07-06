Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.

Police received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road at 10:18 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say officers located an individual at a Shell gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update to X on Sunday, police said that the male victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. No descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.