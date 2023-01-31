A 30-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after a violent sexual assault in Brampton that left a victim with serious injuries.

Police say that the victim met with the suspect in the vicinity of Queen Street and Kennedy Road on January 12.

It is alleged that the suspect then forcefully confined the victim in a nearby building where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that a weapon was used in the sexual assault and that the victim sustained “significant injuries.”

Phillip Gray, 30, was arrested a short time later and charged with eight offences, including sexual assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and strangulation.

Police say that Gray was already on two prior release orders for violent offences at the time of his arrest.