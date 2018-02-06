

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say that a suspect was seen fleeing southbound on Washburn Way following the stabbing.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

The intersection of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way is closed as police investigate at the scene.