Victim sustains serious injuries in daylight stabbing in Malvern
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 4:27PM EST
One person has serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way at around 3:30 p.m.
Police say that a suspect was seen fleeing southbound on Washburn Way following the stabbing.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
The intersection of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way is closed as police investigate at the scene.