Victim walks into hospital after shooting in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 8:41PM EDT
A man is in hospital following a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.
It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Bridgeland Avenue, just west of Yorkdale mall.
When officers arrived, they did not locate a victim but recovered several shell casings.
A shooting victim later made their way to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle described as a white Mercedes last seen westbound on Bridgeland Avenue.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.