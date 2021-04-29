Police say that two people who were injured during a brazen shooting in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon are now listed in serious condition in hospital after initially being transported with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred near Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue sometime after 4 p.m.

Police have said that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the intersection and that more than 40 rounds were fired.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old male were both found in a bullet-ridden white sedan with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition but their injuries are now described as serious but non-life threatening.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the shooting and don’t believe it was a “random act.”

They say that the suspect vehicle fled the scene following the shooting. No description has been released.