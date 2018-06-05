

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people who died as a result of crash in Brampton on Monday night have been identified by police.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road just before 10 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to investigators, a 2010 Honda motorcycle heading eastbound on Queen Street East approaching Bramalea Road, collided with a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was backing out of a driveway.

The driver of the vehicle and the motorcycle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police identified the motorcyclist as Toronto-resident Ryan Constable, 30, and the driver of the vehicle involved as 62-year-old Paramijt Gill, of Brampton.

Investigators previously said the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel but later said that was not the case.

Officers said they are appealing to witnesses of the crash to come forward with any further information.