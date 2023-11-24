The two people who were killed in Wednesday’s crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Niagara Falls Police Department said the occupants of the vehicle that caught on fire are 53-year-old Kurt P. Villani and his wife, 53-year-old Monica Villani, both of Grand Island, New York.

The incident is still under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department’s crash management unit. No further details about the crash have been released.

Video of the incident shows a white car travelling at a high rate of speed before hitting a median and flying into the air before crashing down. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the car and border crossing booth burst into flames following the incident.

"You actually had to look at and say, was this generated by AI because it was so surreal to see how high in the air this vehicle went. And then the crash and explosion and the fire," Hochul said on Wednesday.

With files from Bryann Aguilar

This is a developing story. More to come.