At least 19 people are dead as well as the suspected gunman following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Here is a look at the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy:

Heidi Stevenson:

Stevenson was an RCMP constable who had worked with the police force for 23 years. In a written statement, Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman described Stevenson as a loving wife who “lived for her family” and worked tirelessly for her community.

“Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served,” Bergerman’s statement read.

Lisa McCully:

The Nova Scotia Teachers' Union confirmed Monday that educator Lisa McCully is among the victims of the tragic shooting.

The union said she worked at Debert Elementary School, located approximately 25 kilometres east of Portapique, N.S., where it is believed the gunman began his rampage on Saturday night.

In the statement, her colleagues described McCully as a “passionate teacher” and as “a shining love” in the lives of her friends and family.

Heather O’Brien:

The Victoria Order of Nurses confirmed Monday that licensed practical nurse Heather O’Brien was killed in the devastating shooting over the weekend.

In a statement released Monday, VON Canada said O’Brien was a wife, mother, and grandmother who worked as a nurse for close to 17 years.

Kristen Beaton:

Beaton, who also worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses as a continuing care assistant, was killed in the mass shooting. VON Canada described Beaton as a young wife and mother who began working for the organization approximately six years ago.

“All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families,” VON Canada’s statement read.

Other victims:

CTV News has also confirmed that Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins, Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck, and Aaron Tuck were all killed in the shooting.

-With Files from CTV News