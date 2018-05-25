

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people who were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a bombing at a Mississauga restaurant on Thursday night are now listed in stable condition, police say.

A total of 15 people were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

In an update on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk confirmed that the three people with critical injuries are now in stable condition while “the majority” of the other victims taken to local hospitals with minor shrapnel-related injuries have already been treated and released.

Yashnyk said that police are continuing to look for two suspects who were seen running from the restaurant in the moments leading up to a bomb being set off inside

The first male suspect is said to be in his 20s, and between five-foot-ten and six feet tall with light skin and a stocky build. He was wearing dark-blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie with the hood pulled over his head, a baseball cap with a light grey peak and a black cloth covering his face.

The second suspect is described as being about five-foot-nine or five-foot ten with fair skin and a thin build. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie with the hood pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt and dark-coloured skate shoes. He also was seen with his face covered.

Yashnyk says that police are also looking to speak with anyone who was inside the restaurant at the time of the blast as part of their investigation as some could have left without being interviewed.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, Peel Regional paramedic Joe Korstanje described a chaotic scene in the moments following the incident.

“We arrived to find a large number of patients out front of the restaurant with all different injuries,” he said. “Thirteen ambulances transported 15 people to various locations. Because of the nature of the injuries, they were blast injuries, some of the more serious one were taken to a trauma centre while some of the minor ones that were easier to asses were brought to local hospitals. We tried to spread them around so we didn’t limit anyone’s ability to treat these people.”

The plaza where the restaurant is located remains closed as police continue their investigation at the scene.