

Web staff, CP24.com





The next two days may be a bit wet and gloomy, but that doesn’t mean Torontonians can’t take the extra day in the long weekend to relax.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents should expect some thunderstorms on Saturday and more rain on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Luckily, Victoria Day is supposed to be sunny, with a high of 21 degrees.

Here’s a look at what is open and closed this long weekend:

What’s closed?

The Beer Store and LCBO

Government offices

Post offices

Libraries

Banks

Some major malls, including Bayview Village, Fairview Mall, Sherway Mall, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Yorkdale shopping centre.

Canada’s Wonderland Splash Works

Most grocery chains

What’s open?

Most tourist attractions will be open on Victoria day, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, CN Tower, Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Toronto Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Square One Shopping Centre, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, and Yorkville Village.

Some specialty food stores like Pusateri’s, The Kitchen Table, and T&T

Where to watch fireworks on Victoria Day (weather permitting)?

Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay Park at 9:45 p.m.

Boardwalk Place at 10 p.m.

Stouffville Memorial park at 9 p.m.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule. There are no scheduled closures impacting subway service this weekend.

Monday garbage collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s service will take place on Wednesday.