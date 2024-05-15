The Victoria Day long weekend is considered by many as the unofficial start to the summer, marking it with a fireworks display.

If you are looking for places to watch this weekend, here’s a list of areas hosting celebrations.

TORONTO

The City of Toronto says a fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 10 p.m. The city is advising those planning to attend to take public transit as it will be very busy.

In addition, fireworks are allowed without a permit on private property until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day. However, fireworks are prohibited in city parks, beaches, balconies, streets, and parking lots or properties not owned by the person setting off the fireworks.

Bylaw officers and Toronto police will be patrolling parks and waterfront areas to ensure compliance, the city says.

CANADA’S WONDERLAND

The Vaughan amusement park will host a spectacular fireworks display a day earlier on May 19 at 10 p.m., when it closes.

Canada’s Wonderland says the show will last 15 minutes, featuring 6,000 colourful explosions reaching over 800 feet.

“More than 375 people-hours go into designing and mounting the show, with 11 separate firing positions and 1,800 firing cues creating a spectacular display above the park skyline and our iconic Wonder Mountain,” Canada’s Wonderland said.

The park also hosts fireworks displays on the Canada Day long weekend, the Civic Holiday long weekend, and the Labour Day long weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS

Fireworks over the Falls will begin on May 17 and takes p every night at 10 p.m. until October 14, Niagara Parks says

The five-minute fireworks show will be set off from within the Niagara Gorge between the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls. Niagara Parks says the best view is from Queen Victoria Park.

OTHER PLACES

Hamilton is also hosting Victoria Day Fireworks at Dundas Driving Park on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. It is free admission.

The Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton will have a free fireworks show at 10 p.m. on May 18.

The Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville’s Victoria Day fireworks will be held in Memorial Park on Friday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m.