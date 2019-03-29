

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have been made aware of a video that captures a confrontation between a stroller-pushing woman and the driver of a vehicle following a near-collision in midtown Toronto earlier this week.

The surveillance video, which has a timestamp of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, was posted to YouTube by a resident.

It shows a woman with a stroller crossing a residential street in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road when a vehicle proceeds through the intersection, nearly making contact with the woman.

At that point, the woman is seen accosting the driver.

“Get the **** out of your car. There is a child in this. There is a stop sign,” she is heard screaming.

In the video, the woman is initially seen standing in the pathway of the vehicle while she yells at the driver but the vehicle eventually lurches forward and the woman jumps onto the hood.

In order to do so, the woman leaves the stroller in the middle of the road.

At one point, another vehicle is seen swerving around the stroller and continuing onward.

After about 20 seconds, the initial vehicle drives away and the woman returns to retrieve the stroller from the middle of the road.

Police have said that they are aware of the video, though it is unclear whether charges are likely.

“A report to police has been made and it is with our 53 division unit now,” Sgt. Brett Moore of the Traffic Services unit told CP24 on Friday morning. “I am going to let people make the decision in terms of what happened on that video. It is an open investigation but really we have to look and see what happens when cars and people come together, it is really about courtesy on our roads.”

In a brief description accompanying the video, the resident who posted it to YouTube said that the vehicle involved had run a stop sign before “nearly” hitting the woman and her stroller.

It is not clear in the video, however, whether the vehicle made a full stop at the stop sign.

Speaking with reporters at unrelated event on Friday morning, Mayor John Tory described the video as “disconcerting.”

He said that while there is no evidence that the vehicle involved was speeding, it is clear that “adequate attention” was not being paid by the driver.

“This is a perfect example of a place where we need to redesign the streets so as to properly move the sidewalks out and otherwise try to manage the traffic going through what is a residential neighbourhood,” he said.

The circulation of the video comes one week after Mayor John Tory announced a second phase of the city’s Vision Zero pedestrian safety strategy.

He said that while the number one thing that needs to change is human behavior, there are also things that the city can do to improve road safety, such as lowering speed limits.

“I think it is just another lesson of how much work we have to do in order to make the city more pedestrian friendly,” he said of the video.

In a message posted to Twitter earlier on Friday morning, city councillor Mike Layton said the video depicts a “frightening scene” and is a reminder of the need for safer streets.

While Layton did not endorse the actions of the woman, he said “if you’re a parent you’ve probably felt this way at some point.”

“All road users need to be more responsible, but it must start with largest vehicles that can do the most damage. City must enforce and build safer streets,” he wrote.