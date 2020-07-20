Surveillance cameras along a Scarborough street captured debris flying from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that left a man in his 20s dead and three others injured.

The footage, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto from residents in the area, shows a tire and other car parts soar down Lawrence Avenue East near McMillan Avenue.

According to investigators, the crash took place just after 6 p.m. when an Audi was heading westbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost control, police said, before entering the eastbound lanes and striking a white Jeep.

As a result of the impact, the Audi split into two pieces.

Images from the scene showed the front half of the Audi lying on the north side of the road while the other half was resting across the street on the lawn of a residence.

The other vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage and was seen sitting on the sidewalk a few metres away.

A passenger of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by officials.

The male driver of the Audi and the female driver of the Jeep were both rushed from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for their serious injuries. Another passenger of the Audi was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

On Sunday evening, Sgt. Orang Momeni said he expects charges to be laid, but added that will not come until the investigation is complete.

When asked for an update on the status of the investigation on Monday morning, Sgt. Brett Moore said more information will be released at a later time.

“We are always looking for witnesses and asking anyone with details to come forward,” he said. “The matter is still being investigated.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.