Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

Surveillance video of the moments before a former child actor was run down by a vehicle on the Danforth has been obtained by CTV News Toronto as police search for the driver.

Investigators say Gabriel del Castillo Mullally was walking in the city’s East Danforth neighbourhood early Sunday morning after a night at a local bar before he was intentionally struck.

Mullally was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in critical condition where was later pronounced dead.

In the video, the driver of the suspect vehicle pulls up to the Rusty Nail Pub near Woodbine and Cedarvale avenues, exits the car, and gets back in.

According to witnesses, there was some sort of altercation outside of pub just before 4 a.m. Natasha Bilak said she heard yelling outside of her nearby residence just before Mullally was struck.

“There was a dispute which ended up with the man getting into his car and deliberately driving [his vehicle] into the crowd of young adults. They were able to get out of the way,” Bilak said.

She said the driver then made a U-turn on Danforth Avenue and drove towards the group a second time.

The incident was initially described by police as a hit-and-run, but was later upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Mullally, a former child actor, starred in the movie ‘Amy George,’ which premiered at TIFF in 2011. He also acted in the 2013 film ‘Tati,’ according to his IMDb profile.

His father, Guy Mullally, described the incident in an emailed statement to CTV News Toronto as a “nightmare existence that will never end."

Five minutes later, the driver appears to follow a group of people as they leave the pub. The driver stops the car, before mounting the curb and accelerating into the group of pedestrians.

The driver takes off, but appears to return to the scene of the crime later in the video.

"All that he was and all that he will ever be vanished in the blink of an eye, and somewhere out there, there is a frightened young man who must now live with this terrible thing that he has done for the rest of his life,” the statement read.

Flowers and tributes to Mullally now line the site where his life was cut short.

No suspect description has been released.

Mullally is the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2023. He was 25.

With files from Jon Woodward and CP24's Joanna Lavoie