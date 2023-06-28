New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred outside of an apartment building in the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 7:15 a.m.

The footage, obtained by CTV News Toronto, appears to have been taken from an apartment balcony.

It shows two dogs circling a small child aggressively.

One of those dogs is then seen biting the child, who appears to be on the ground.

The attack continues for several seconds, at which point the footage shows a man running at the dog and scaring it away.

That man then stands between the dog and the child, as another individual comes to the child’s aid.

The child, who is believed to be six years old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

The two dogs involved in the incident have been secured by animal services, police said.

One witness told CTV Toronto that the injuries the child sustained appeared to be significant.

“All I hear is the child screaming and then all the people start coming in and trying to pull away the dog,” she said.

“The child… had a bite on the thighs and the foot at the bottom. It was bad.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.