

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Surveillance camera footage showing a male suspect wanted in connection with a Yorkville sexual assault has been released by Toronto police.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area of Cumberland and Bellair streets on Nov. 4 at around 1:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly attempted to assault the woman. She was able to get away from the man but he proceeded to follow her. Police said he then approached the woman again and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman screamed and he subsequently fled the scene, according to officers.

A suspect wanted in connection with the case has been identified by officers as a white man in his 20s with a pale complexion, a skinny build, short light brown hair, a patchy beard, light-coloured eyes and crowded teeth.

At the time, police said, the suspect was wearing a zippered hoodie with the hood up, medium grey to dark tone baggy black pants and flat-bottomed skateboard-style shoes.

Video and images of the suspect have been released by investigators in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).