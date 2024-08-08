Police north of Toronto have released video footage of two suspects allegedly setting fire to a home in Vaughan, Ont. last month.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to a residence in the area of Riverside Drive and Birch Hill Road, near Highway 7 and Islington Avenue, for a report of a fire on July 20, just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said an active fire was observed when emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze inside the home, which was unoccupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal investigated and determined the fire to be arson.

In the surveillance video, which was released by police on Thursday, two masked suspects are seen entering what appears to be the home’s backyard deck area. One of the suspects appears to be carrying two jerry cans, which investigators believe were filled with an unidentified accelerant.

As one suspect opens the fuel containers, the other appears to smash their way into the home with an object.

The video then cuts to the front of the home where the glow of a fire is reflected onto nearby trees.

The suspects are seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was parked on the street. Police believe that vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Riverside Drive.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward,” YRP said in a news release.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or suspect vehicle and haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the arson.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.