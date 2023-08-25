Police have released video footage of the arrest of a 22-year-old man who they say was caught going nearly 150 kilometres/ hour in a 60-kilometre zone in Vaughan last weekend.

According to York Regional Police, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Major Mackenzie Drive, near Highway 50, at around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday when he saw the driver of a BMW who appeared to be speeding. The vehicle, police said, was heading eastbound on Major Mackenzie Drive and was going 86 kilometres/ hour above the posted speed limit.

Dash camera video of the incident, which was posted online by the police service, shows an officer pulling the vehicle over and explaining to the driver that he will be charged with a criminal offence.

“Listen, I was just coming from work just now,” the driver explains after he is placed in handcuffs.

Police said the man’s licence was “seized on the spot” and suspended for 30 days.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including stunt driving, investigators confirmed.

The BMW has also been impounded for 14 days, police added.