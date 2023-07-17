Police have released new video footage showing the arrest of two suspects who fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen cube van in Vaughan last week.

The cube van collided with an SUV near Rutherford Road and Canada’s Wonderland Drive just after 10 a.m. on July 12.

Police say that witnesses observed the suspects retrieving bicycles from the back of the cube van and then fleeing the scene.

Two men matching the description of the suspects were then spotted by an officer near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive a short time later.

Police say that both suspects fled into a swampy, wooded area, where one was arrested almost immediately.

The other ventured further into the swampland and eventually climbed roughly 40 feet into the canopy of a tree in order to escape detection, police say.

In the video footage released on Monday, a tactical flight officer inside a York Regional Police helicopter spots the suspect in the tree and is heard directing canine officers to his location.

Within moments a dog is heard barking and the suspect is in custody.

“We got him. We are just going to order him down. He is in the tree,” an officer says.

Police say that the cube van was reported stolen from a rental service in London on July 7.

A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 40-year-old man from London are both facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Police say that the other driver involved in the initial collision was unharmed.