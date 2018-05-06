

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 28-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after cell phone video captured the assault of a TTC inspector in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues on Friday at around 5:20 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

A woman entered a building in the area and allegedly took mail from mailboxes. Police said the mail she took did not belong to her. The woman was then confronted by a resident of the building who she allegedly assaulted before fleeing the area.

Investigators said a TTC inspector made a citizen’s arrest against the woman a short distance away from the building. Police allege she assaulted the TTC inspector as well.

The cell phone video shows a woman exiting a taxi on the street while striking the TTC inspector with a purse multiple times. The TTC inspector is then able to restrain her on the sidewalk while he awaits the arrival of police officers.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers formally arrested a suspect identified as Zehra Sundu, of Toronto, in connection with this incident. Police said “numerous pieces” of mail from various addresses were found in her possession at the time of the arrest.

Speaking with CP24 on Sunday, Const. David Hopkinson said many witnesses at the scene helped make the arrest possible.

“That was an excellent example of restraint and composure by the TTC inspector,” he said.

Sundu has been charged with six counts of theft of mail, one count of assault, one count of assault with a weapon, three counts of possessing a credit card obtained by a crime, and two counts of breaching probation.

None of these charges have been proven in court and officers said this is an “on-going investigation.”

She was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

CP24 has requested a comment from the TTC but has not yet heard back.