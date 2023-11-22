Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing out of the flaming car, which officials say blew up on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge and forced the closure of all border crossing in Niagara Region.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. The car just exploded,” the person who shot the video is heard saying.

“It shook the whole building,” says another.

Two individuals believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the explosion have been pronounced dead and sources tell CTV News that Canadian officials are operating under the assumption the incident is terror-related. One other person injured in the explosion is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

National Security sources also tell CTV News that government officials haven’t ruled out that the explosion was the result of other means such as a medical event or reckless driver. Officials have conveyed to police forces they should up their presence at likely terror targets

The Toronto Police Service has said that they will be “increasing directed patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city” following the incident. Pearson International Airport has also requested an additional police presence at the airport, a spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor on the situation.

Speaking outside the House of Commons, Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc wouldn’t speculate on any possible threat to national security, but said the Ottawa is taking the incident “very seriously.”

“To speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance, the reasons why this may have happened, until we have more accurate information, is simply not responsible," he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also confirmed he had been briefed and that provincial law enforcement is assessing the situation.