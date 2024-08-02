York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.

Police say the carjacking happened in the parking lot of a mall near McCowan Road and Highway 7 at around 3:45 p.m. on July 30.

According to investigators, the victim was loading items into their vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects who demanded their keys.

In a video released by police on Friday, a white SUV is shown coming to a stop one row over from the victim’s vehicle.

Two suspects dressed in black are then seen getting out and running up to the victim’s white Mercedes G-Wagon SUV.

Within 10 seconds, the vehicle is gone.

The York Regional Police helicopter was called in to help with the ensuing investigation and eventually located the G-Wagon in a plaza in the area of Dufferin Street and Clark Avenue in Vaughan, police say.

A separate video taken from the chopper and released by police on Friday shows officers spotting the suspects in a wooded area nearby using a thermal imaging camera.

“I have two people actually hiding in the trees. I can only see them on thermal. They might just be lovers and unrelated but it looks kind of unusual,” one officer says.

A few minutes after first being spotted, the suspects emerge from the wooded area and police confirm that they do match the description of the individuals that were being south in connection with the carjacking.

The video then shows the suspects walking across a residential street and along a sidewalk before heading back into a wooded area.

That’s when police appear to make an arrest with support from a canine unit.

“Great work,” one officer says after several audible barks are heard.

Police say that a third suspect, who was believed to have been operating the getaway car at the time of the alleged carjacking, was taken into custody in Toronto the following day.

Jamar Wilson, 20, Anthony Stoner, 31, and Jahmyle Johnson, 32, are all facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Police say that the suspects are “believed to be involved in other carjackings.”

Their images are being released as a result and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Carjackign suspects