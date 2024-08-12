Police have released new video footage showing a gunman opening fire on a Markham home for the second time in less than a month.

The latest incident targeting the residence near Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

In the video footage, a dark-coloured SUV is seen coming to a stop in the roadway in front of the home.

Approximately 12 gunshots are then heard in rapid succession, one of which shatters the windshield of a vehicle parked outside.

The footage also shows what appears to be shell casings falling to the pavement as the suspect opens fire through the drivers side window.

The whole incident unfolds over about 20 seconds.

Police say that the while the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, there were no injuries reported.

It’s just the latest incident targeting the home.

Police were also called to the area on July 18 for reports of shots being fired at the home.

Three days later police were called back to the residence after a vehicle parked outside it was deliberately set ablaze.

Video of that incident, previously released by police, showed a suspect with a jerry can approaching a dark-coloured vehicle in the driveway.

The suspect then pours an unknown liquid on the vehicle before lighting a match and setting it ablaze.

In a news release issued on Monday, police to any witnesses with information or video footage of any of the incidents to come forward.

“Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward,” the release notes.