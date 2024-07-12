Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the area of Jackson and Walnut streets just before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

In the video, shared by police, at least two gunshots can be heard. Three individuals are then seen running.

Two of them take off in different directions in a surface parking lot while the third appears to run along a downtown street.

Moments later a fourth individual is then seen running down a sidewalk and across the same street.

Police say that their investigation has revealed that a verbal altercation between two groups of three male suspects “escalated to gunfire.”

Police say that numerous callers indicated that the suspects fled towards an apartment building on nearby Main Street and witnesses directed officers to a specific unit in that building.

The Emergency Response Unit was subsequently dispatched to the scene and police were able to arrest three suspects without incident.

Those suspects were interviewed but have since been released pending further investigation.

Police are still looking for a fourth male suspect who is believed to be the shooter.

He is described as a white male, 15 to 17 years old with a thin build and long wavy brown hair. He was last seen wearing white shoes, black socks and a beige sweatshirt and beige shorts or rolled-up pants. He was carrying a black crossbody bag at the time, police say.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

Police say that they have recovered a firearm, though it is unclear if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

Officers are asking anyone with video footage from the area covering the period of 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. to review it for possible relevance to the case.

Police say that it is the 34th incident involving gunfire in Hamilton so far this year.