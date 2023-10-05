Video obtained by CP24 shows a man being led away in handcuffs following a stabbing at an apartment building in North York that left a man dead and his wife injured on Thursday morning.

In the video, the officer is heard saying, "It's his blood all over this door handle," as he escorted the man to a stairwell.

It's not clear who the person in handcuffs is and the circumstances surrounding the interaction are not yet known.

The video was shared hours after the fatal stabbing that occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the apartment building near Sheppard and Wilmington avenues.

When police arrived on site, they say officers located a man in his 50s with a stab wound and a woman in her 50s with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male victim was later pronounced deceased. Police soon announced the investigation would be taken over by the TPS homicide unit.

A 77-year-old man was arrested at the scene. It is not known what charges he will face.

In a media scrum, Insp. Suzanne Redman said the two victims, both of whom reside in the building, are married. The relationship between the suspect and the victims has not yet been confirmed.

Redman added that parts of the building have been blocked off while investigators are on scene. Arrangements will be made for residents displaced from their units due to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.