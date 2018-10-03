

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating after an anti-abortion demonstrator was kicked by a man who confronted her for filming him during a protest last month.

Investigators say that at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, a group of anti-abortion demonstrators were gathered at the corner of Bloor Street West and Keele Street when a male in a purple sweater approached the group.

The complainant told police he was “very disruptive.”

In the video, which made its rounds on social media, the disruptive male questions a woman filming him.

“Hey, if somebody gets raped by somebody and they’re like ‘I’m a 16-year-old and I can’t keep this baby’,” think you should keep it,” the man says.

As the woman filming answers him, he is seen winding up and kicking her.

The phone falls to the ground and another woman’s voice is heard yelling “someone call the cops.”

“I meant to kick your phone,” the man replies before the clip ends.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The woman’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.