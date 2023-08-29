New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.

In the video obtained by CP24, paramedics can be seen tending to the man before he was rushed to hospital. In the footage, one of the paramedics appears to be bracing the man’s neck as he lay on his back beside the ride.

The CNE says that its Polar Express ride will remain shut down pending an investigation into the incident.

“Safety is a top priority for the CNE, and the Polar Express will remain closed until the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and our third-party consultants can ensure the ride was not compromised,” a statement issued on Tuesday morning reads.

Toronto police said Monday night that one person was taken to hospital after an injury on the ride. Toronto Paramedic Services said he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The ride was cordoned off with police tape and multiple officers were on-site to hold the scene, which was in the middle of the busy Midway area.

“Toronto Police Services (sic) have turned the matter over to TSSA. We have no further updates at this time, but hope for a positive outcome for the passenger and those affected,” NAME and the CNE said.

Thousands of people were packed into the CNE grounds Monday night to take in rides, games and shows — including a performance by 80s band A Flock Of Seagulls.

The exhibition, in its final week for this summer, runs through Labour Day, Sept. 4.