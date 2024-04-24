An alleged impaired driver who police say fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Pickering over the weekend has been arrested and charged after being caught on camera running through backyards and attempting to hide from police.

In a two-minute-long video posted on social media, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) shared details of what they believe occurred following the April 19 crash, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Appleview Road and Dunbarton Road, just north of Highway 401 and east of Whites Road North.

According to police, a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into the ditch. Its driver fled on foot, they said.

Investigators said that as officers checked the area with the help of the K9 unit, their Air1 helicopter located a “suspicious” male matching the description of the driver walking through backyards and wooded areas.

Footage from the video shows the helicopter tracking the suspect from above as police on the ground work to close in on his location.

A pursuit then ensues during which the suspect is observed running away from two officers. While fleeing, he is seen falling over something and continuing to run away while “trying to hold up his pants,” someone in the chopper is heard saying.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Police in Durham Region said that the suspect “showed signs” of alcohol consumption and impairment.

They noted that the suspect was taken to a police facility to undergo a breath test. Of the two test completed, it was determined that he had an alcohol level of 150 mg and 160 mg for 100 ml of blood. The legal blood-alcohol limit for driving is maximum 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

A 26-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired – exceed, and fail to remain at accident.