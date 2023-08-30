Halton Regional Police spent hours Wednesday morning working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington on Wednesday morning.

It appears a pickup truck hauling boxes of bees on a flatbed trailer lost its load on Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street.

Officers quickly responded, warning drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by.

Aerial footage of the scene showed people in white beekeeping suits placing dozens of crates back onto the trailer.

According to police, the pickup was transporting about five million bees.

“Thanks to the overwhelming response from beekeepers coming to help we expect the scene to be clear in approx. 30 (minutes),” police said in a post on social media.

“The majority of the bees have been safely collected and crates will be hauled away.”

Pedestrians were cautioned to avoid the area altogether while police worked to resolve the situation.