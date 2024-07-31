CP24 has obtained exclusive video of police raiding a Scarborough home of a father and son who were allegedly planning a “serious violent attack in Toronto.”

In the video, multiple members of an emergency response team can be seen hopping out of a white van and descending on the property, which CTV News Toronto is not providing the location of, on the night of July 28.

At one point, a flash of light can be seen on the video, which may have been a flash-bang used by police upon entry. One neighbour said she heard a “loud bang” on the night of the raid.

“I am scared because I am always outside,” the neighbour told CP24 on Wednesday after the RCMP announced multiple terror-related charges against Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26.

“And you see, this is a very quiet street, and I have to be careful,” she said.

Police have said that both suspects were taken into custody at a hotel in Richmond Hill.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.