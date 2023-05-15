More than halfway through Toronto’s first major mayoral debate, a protester stormed the stage and was forcibly removed by security.

The incident occurred after candidate Mitzie Hunter took a personal question.

The individual walked right up on stage behind the candidates holding a cellphone yelling “you will not fix an election.”

Security tried to escort him off the stage.

“Don’t put your hands on me. That is assault,” the man yelled before a second security officer pulled the man off stage.

The struggle continued behind the scene, with the man audibly yelling the names of multiple candidates. In the scuffle, the man grabbed the backdrop behind the candidates and pulled, nearly knocking it to the ground. Multiple candidates turned to grab it to prevent it from falling.

The candidates were not injured and the debate continued shortly after.

Watch the incident above.