

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have released surveillance camera footage of a 23-year-old woman being sexually assaulted while walking with a child in Brampton earlier this month.

The incident took place on June 1 at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Kings Cross and Knightsbridge roads.

Police said the female victim was approached by the male suspect at a convenience store nearby. The suspect attempted to make conversation with the woman but she left the scene on foot.

Officers said the suspect then followed the woman in a silver vehicle to an apartment building.

Video shows the suspect approach the victim again.

In the footage, the woman is seen walking with a child when a man approaches her from behind and appears to grab her. She is then seen saying something to the man as he walks away but he turns back around to approach her. The woman then throws a drink in the man’s face before a physical altercation takes place as the child stands nearby.

The suspect fled the scene again in the same silver vehicle.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, Const. Sarah Patten said the incident was “disgraceful.”

“I’m just glad that there were no injuries or anything to the child,” she said. “I believe at this time that she (the victim) is alright, there are no serious injuries at this point.”

Patten said there is no indication that the victim and the suspect had any relationship prior to this incident.

After reviewing the footage, CP24’s crime specialist Steve Ryan said the suspect could face two sexual assaults charges, a charge of assault and a charge of mischief.

Officers have described a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation as a five-foot-seven South Asian male who is approximately in his early 20s with a medium build. In the video he is wearing glasses, dark pants and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).