

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton are trying to identify a group of suspects allegedly responsible for a rash of robberies where a stolen vehicle is used to break into businesses and steal ATM machines from inside.

Police say the Spring Grill House restaurant on Upper James Street, near Stone Church Road, was the latest establishment to be targeted.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 13, security camera footage captured three suspects using a stolen SUV to smash through the front window of the restaurant. The video shows two of the suspects standing outside the restaurant directing the third suspect, who is operating the vehicle.

The white SUV repeatedly backs into the glass entrance to the restaurant until it and surrounding windows shatter. The two suspects appear to then lift an ATM machine into the back of the vehicle before driving off.

Over the past few weeks, police say the suspects have been able to gain entry to a number of businesses in the same way.

“The Hamilton Police Service urges businesses with ATMs to guard themselves against smash-and-grab thefts by moving the machines away from windows or doors,” Hamilton Police wrote in a news release. “Ensure the machines are in view of CCTV and that they are affixed by a chain or bolted to the floor. Businesses should ensure the machines are emptied on a regular basis to limit the amount of cash inside.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.