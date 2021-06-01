New video has surfaced showing a stolen vehicle being driven along a sidewalk in Parkdale over the weekend.

The vehicle was reported stolen in the Pacific and Vine avenues area at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 14-second video, which was posted to Facebook, shows a red SUV travelling along a sidewalk that runs in front of three apartment buildings before slowing down as it approaches an intersection and turning onto a roadway. It is then seen briefly travelling in the opposite direction of traffic before disappearing from the shot.

The video is believed to have been taken near King Street and Jameson Avenue area of Parkdale a short time later.

Police tell CP24 that officers were initially dispatched to the area after receiving multiple reports about a vehicle being driven along the sidewalk.

They say that the vehicle ended up crashing into a fence and the suspect fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police continue to investigate.