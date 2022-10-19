CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.

The video shows Toronto police officers escorting the male suspect in handcuffs away from the residence. The video also shows a woman briefly hugging and embracing the suspect while he's in handcuffs.

Officers from the Guns and Gangs Unit were attempting to conduct a search warrant and arrest a male suspect for a previous offence at a residence on Shenley Road, near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

“...(He) was wanted for previously recklessly discharging a firearm in our city back in March 17, 2022. After a period of time, officers were able to locate this suspect outside of his residence,” Toronto Police Service Superintendent Steve Watts said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The plainclothes officers attempted to arrest the suspect before he fled on foot in an attempt to evade arrest.

“I’m going to suggest that our officers were readily identifiable and he (suspect) knew exactly who they were,” Watts said.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, he allegedly had a handgun and shot multiple rounds at the officers before returning back to his residence, Watts said.

“The officers faced further gunfire that came from inside the suspects’ residence. Although the officers came under extensive gunfire remarkably none were injured,” Watts said.

Watts added that the officers did not fire back at the suspect.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Toronto police tweeted an update about the active police presence in the area and told Shenley Road residents to shelter in their basements.

Watts said The Emergency Task Force (ETF) attended the scene and was able to establish communication with the suspect who remained inside the residence.

“After a significant period of negotiation, the suspect surrendered to the ETF without further incident and I’d like to commend our ETF on their professionalism on this incident,” Watts said.

Negotiations lasted for approximately 2.5 hours, Watts said, and no other injuries were reported by police.

A police vehicle and neighbour’s vehicle were struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, Watts said.

He added that there was a dog inside the residence at the time of the incident but no other residents were inside.

Toronto resident Thomas James McMahon, 35, is facing 10 charges, including three counts of attempt murder, three counts of discharge firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

McMahon remains in custody and appeared in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

The charges have not been proven in court.

In a statement on Twitter, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said the suspect was under two different court-imposed prohibitions for firearms at the time of the incident.

“This level of violence & complete disregard for the lives of officers cannot be tolerated. Our members do not deserve this & yet they continue to put their uniforms on every single day & report for work. We are thankful no member or citizen was hurt last night,” TPA tweeted on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).