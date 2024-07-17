York Regional Police have released a video showing a suspect in a vehicle firing shots at a home in East Gwillimbury last week in what investigators say is a targeted incident.

Police said a resident notified them about the incident after finding a bullet hole in a bedroom window when she got home around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived and also located a bullet casing lying on the roadway at the intersection of Cyprus Glen and Charlotte Abby Drive. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

In the video posted on Wednesday, a grey or blue newer model Range Rover pulls up at the intersection, and someone in the front passenger side rolls down the window and fires shots at a house.

Police believe the suspects drove to the area around 5:30 a.m. No descriptions have been released.

They are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance, to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.