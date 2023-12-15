York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.

The video was released a day after police published details about the incident that occurred on Wednesday at noon in the area of 16th Avenue and Rodick Road, east of Woodbine Avenue.

The video begins with the resident of the home talking to someone at the front door. Police blurred their faces, but according to them, a boy between 10 and 12 years old had knocked on the door and informed the resident that he had kicked a ball over the fence and needed help accessing the backyard to get it back.

As seen in the video, the resident accompanied the boy into the yard to look for the ball.

The footage cuts to a man opening the front door and slipping inside the home. After climbing the stairs to the second floor, he tiptoes, checking every room.

According to police, the man was in a hidden spot and crept into the home at the same time as the resident was escorting the child into the yard to search for the ball. When they did not find it, the boy left.

At one point in the video, the resident returns to the front of the house while the man is still upstairs.

He waited until the resident had left before sneaking out of the residence.

Police said the man was able to steal cash from a purse.

He is described as a five-foot-six white man in his 30s with scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black ball cap, and black track pants with a stripe down the side.

The second suspect is described as a white boy, four-foot-eight, with a medium build, who spoke with an English accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with a white stripe on the side.

Police said they are investigating if the break-and-enter is linked to a similar incident that took place on Dec. 6 near McCowan Road and Raymerville Drive, just south of 16th Avenue.

They allege a boy and a girl told the resident of a home that they lost a ball in the backyard.

“The complainant felt it was suspicious and refused to cooperate. The children left, and no ball was found,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.