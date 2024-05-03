Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive on May 1 at approximately 3:45 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police said, they found the front window of the business had been smashed and the interior was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

In the video released by investigators on Friday, a suspect dressed in dark-coloured clothing is seen inside the business with what appears to be a gas can. The suspect appears to cover the property in an unidentified liquid before returning to the front of the shop and igniting it.

Suddenly, the entire barbershop goes up in flames as heavy smoke obscures the view of a surveillance camera.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward,” police said in a news release accompanying Friday’s video.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the arson investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.