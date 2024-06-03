New video has been released by police of a daytime shooting in Hamilton last week.

Officers were called to the area of Market and Caroline streets shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.

At the time, police said, witnesses to the shooting said they saw a number of suspects running from the scene.

In the video released Monday, three individuals can be seen walking up to a parked vehicle in the area before the shots ring out.

Three of the five suspects sought by police are seen fleeing the scene shortly after, including one who appears to be carrying a firearm.

No injuries were reported, however police said they recovered “multiple” shell casings through the course of their investigation.

Images and descriptions of the suspects were also released by police on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the shooting to contact Det. Matthew Dugdale of the Shooting Response Team by calling 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Last month, Hamilton police said they have seen "marked increase” in the number of shootings in the city in recent weeks.

They noted that the majority of the shooting incidents have been “targeted.”

On Sunday, Hamilton police responded to an overnight shooting at a residence that left three people injured. The suspect in that case is still at large and police said he attended the residence “looking for a specific person” before the gunfire broke out.