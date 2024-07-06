Toronto police have released video that appears to show two suspects setting fire to an east-end business early Wednesday morning.

In the video released Saturday morning, two men dressed in dark-coloured clothing can be seen walking up to the business at Eastern and Knox avenues in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood just before 4 a.m.

The two suspects, described by police as males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, can then be seen throwing items at the business before one of them picks up an orange container, which investigators believe was holding an accelerant.

Police allege that the suspects poured the accelerant into the business to deliberately set the fire, which they said caused “significant damage” to its interior.

At one point in the video, the two suspects can be seen lighting an object on fire, before it’s thrown into the business and flames can be seen shooting out moments later.

It’s unclear if any injuries were reported.

The two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a small black, square-backed SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.