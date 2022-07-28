Toronto police are investigating after unplanned fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.

The concert got underway at around 9 p.m. to a packed arena and finished at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said they received reports at around 11:40 p.m. that someone threw a firework at the end of the concert.

Videos on social media show several fireworks popping off from what appears to be the back section of the venue's floor area and in the 100s section.

POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2 — laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022

Witnesses say Dua Lipa was performing her final song of the evening when the fireworks went off and that she appeared startled by the incident.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by internal medics at the venue, according to police.

Investigators are currently working with security at the arena and viewing surveillance video, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said if a suspect is arrested they could face charges of mischief and endanger life.

It is unclear how fireworks could be brought into the arena.

The concert was part of the pop singer’s Future Nostalgia tour throughout North America, Europe and Oceania.