The driver of a tractor-trailer has been captured on video pushing through a picket line outside a Sobeys distribution in Vaughan, bumping one striking worker on Friday night.

The video was provided to CP24 by Jason Sweet, the president of Teamsters 419, the union representing the workers at the facility located on Huntington Road, west of Highway 427.

York Regional Police confirmed they are on the scene investigating but did not provide details about what happened.

In the video, a truck is seen slowly coming out of the facility while a striking worker stands a few metres away, blocking its path.

When the truck shows no sign of slowing down, a person in a safety vest immediately bangs on the driver’s door. However, the truck continues advancing at the worker, who then yells and puts his hands on the grill in an attempt to stop it but gets pushed back.

Someone is heard saying to contact the police. The truck eventually stops, and the video shifts to where the driver is being confronted by the other striking workers.

The driver then blares the horn and appears to step on the pedal as the truck jerks forward in the video. He brakes briefly before accelerating and driving out of the frame.

The striking worker involved in the incident later told CP24 that there was a prior interaction with the driver in which he allegedly made threats.

When asked if he was hit during the incident, he said the truck “just touched me in my knee and my chest.” The worker added that the security guard pulled him to the side as the truck sped through the picket line.

Hundreds of workers at the Sobeys Vaughan distribution centre have been picketing since last weekend after contract talks fell between the union and the grocery chain.

The union is seeking better wage compensation and pension to be added to the collective agreement.

In a statement to CP24 earlier this week, Sobeys said it was disappointed with the decision by the workers to walk off the job. The grocery company added that it believed it offered the union a fair and market-competitive offer.