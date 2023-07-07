Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.

Police were called to Eglinton Station shortly after 12:20 p.m. on July 6 for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said, they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with what paramedics described at the time as potentially life-threatening injuries.

Video of the incident, which was shared on social media in the hours that followed, shows two men engaged in what appears to be a verbal altercation. The man strikes the other and a fight begins.

At one point, the suspect appears to pull out a knife and stabs the victim.

The victim, who can be seen bleeding from his torso through his white t-shirt, is heard screaming for help as he runs through the subway train and the suspect chases him.

One passenger can be heard saying: "Help him. He’s stabbing him up. He’s killing him."

As more passengers become aware of the situation, they begin to rush to the back of the train as it pulls into Eglinton Station.

Subway service was suspended between Lawrence and Davisville stations for several hours following the stabbing but resumed just after 8 p.m.

Police say the victim is now in stable condition.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday. Duty Insp. Michelle Olszevski said they are aware of the video and will provide it to investigators.

“This was an isolated incident and it appears there was a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim prior to the stabbing occurring. Whether or not they are known to each other I didn’t know,” she said.

On Friday afternoon, Toronto police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Moses Lewin.

Lewin is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

TTC RIDERS REACT TO NEWS OF LATEST VIOLENT INCIDENT

Some TTC riders say news of the stabbing has them on edge.

On Friday, CTV News Toronto spoke to a number of customers entering Eglinton Station.

“Now that I know that, I’m actually going to take the bus. I’m not even going to deal with the subway…I’m actually scared, I didn’t know what was going on yesterday,” Janie Bale said.

Bale said she was stuck on the subway at Bloor Station when service was interrupted just after noon on Thursday.

“It took me three times as long to get home from Bay and Wellington…Sitting on a subway in the hot day at Bloor Station. Doors shut and very little communication. So that was very frustrating.”

Glicia Dreher, who takes the TTC regularly, said she arrived at Eglinton Station on Thursday shortly after the incident took place and described the environment outside as “scary and confusing.”

“It was a total mess. Police officers right in front of the station. People waiting for shuttle busses that never came. When [the shuttle buses] came they were absolutely packed. Nobody knew what was happening,” she said.

While news of the stabbing has some riders rethinking their transportation options, others say they will continue to take the TTC, albeit with more of an awareness of their surroundings.

“I’ve been taking [the TTC] for years. There have been incidents for years. Life goes on. I’ve seen an increase, you just have to be more aware,” Nikki Benton said outside Eglinton Station.

“Ultimately, we probably have to look at how we support people in difficult situations. Like our mental health, I think that’s an area that could really be improved,” she said.

Another rider said that while the incident is “disturbing,” it won’t deter him from taking the transit.

“I’m pretty sure that security is doing its job. I think this is way too uncommon to be scared about,” he said.

Thursday’s stabbing marks the latest violent incident to occur on or near TTC property in the last several months, including four homicides since the start of the year.

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy