Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.

The meteor, dubbed #C8FF042, was approximately one metre in diameter, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

“A 1m object has struck in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe fireball,” the agency wrote on social media Saturday morning.

The agency says it's only the sixth time in history that a global asteroid warning caught the object “pre-impact.”

Burlington, Ont., resident Alex Tinsley captured a video of the meteor at 3:26 a.m Saturday.