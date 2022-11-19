Videos show the moment a meteor lit up the skies over southern Ontario last night
A meteor can be seen with the CN Tower in the foreground. (Earth Cam)
Share:
Published Saturday, November 19, 2022 10:54AM EST
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
The meteor, dubbed #C8FF042, was approximately one metre in diameter, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
“A 1m object has struck in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe fireball,” the agency wrote on social media Saturday morning.
The agency says it's only the sixth time in history that a global asteroid warning caught the object “pre-impact.”
Burlington, Ont., resident Alex Tinsley captured a video of the meteor at 3:26 a.m Saturday.