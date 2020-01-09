

Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A vigil is taking place in North York Thursday night to honour victims of a plane crash outside of Tehran that left 63 Canadians dead.

Officials say 176 people were on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 when the jet crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

No survivors were found among the wreckage.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the plane.

"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

Trudeau previously said that 138 passengers on the plane, which was bound for Kyiv, had connecting flights to Canada.

Many of the victims lived and worked in the GTA, and several were students at Toronto-area schools.

"We are holding this vigil tonight, so we can send our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and their friends," Mohsen Khaniki of the Iranian Canadian Congress said.

He said the community lost many smart and talented people in the crash.

Khaniki said it is too early to speculate on the cause of the crash, but he said if reports of a missile shooting down the plane are correct, it is unacceptable.

Sheena Farsaei said she is at the vigil to show support to the families and loved ones of the victims.

"I don't know any of them personally, but I feel them in my heart," Farsaei said.

She said it is devastating that many of the victims who had bright futures ahead of them are gone.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

More GTA residents identified as victims

While the identities of all the victims killed in the crash have not yet been confirmed, school board officials said Wednesday that two high school students, Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School, and 18-year-old Arad Zarei, a student at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill, were passengers on the plane.

Sophie Emami, a senior kindergarten student at Lillian Public School, Arsam Niazi, a Grade 6 student at Pleasant Public School, Arnica Niazi, a Grade 3 student at Finch Public School, and Rahmtin Ahmadi, a Grade 4 student at Muirhead Public School, were also on board the plane, the Toronto District School Board confirmed Thursday.

Six students at the University of Toronto, identified as Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, Mohammad Asadi Lari, Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Amin Beiruti, Mohammad Amin Jebelli, and Mohammad Saleheh, were killed.

Twenty-two-year-old Darya Toghian, a student at George Brown College, and Sadaf Hajiaghavand, a human resources student at York University, are confirmed to be among the dead.

York University said on Thursday that another student, who was set to begin their studies tomorrow, was killed in the crash.

Meysam Salahi said his brother Moshan was his best friend, who always followed him around.

"He is always by my side," Salahi told CTV News Toronto. Moshan and his wife Masha died in the plane crash.

Salahi wants answers after seeing a video of what appears to be a missile shooting down the airliner.

"Why would you shoot this plane? He didn't do anything wrong," he said.

"Please just say sorry. All I wanna hear is sorry."

Salahi said he would never set foot in Iran as the country only holds bad memories.

TC Transcontinental confirmed Kian Djavadi Asll and Hamidreza (Hamid) Djavadi Asll, the husband and son of one of their employees, were among the victims.

The company said they are raising funds to help the family.