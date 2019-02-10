

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A vigil honouring the eight victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur will be held at a Riverdale church on Sunday night.

The ceremony, which will take place at Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, comes two days after the 67-year-old former landscaper was handed a mandatory life sentence for brutally murdering men with ties to Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017. McArthur will be eligible to apply for parole at the age of 91.

On Jan. 29, McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

As McArthur pleaded guilty, Crown attorney Michael Cantlon provided a basic overview of the eight men’s deaths saying many of them were “sexual in nature.”

McArthur’s arrest in January 2018 was the culmination of two separate police investigations into the disappearance of men within the city’s gay village. The two investigations were dubbed Project Houston and Project Prism.

“These horrific acts have deeply shaken all Torontonians, and particularly members of the LGBTQ2+ community,” the church’s senior pastor Reverend Jeff Rock said in a news release. “This vigil is an oppourtunity for all of us to come together and begin the healing process.”

The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m.