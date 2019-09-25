

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young man gunned down in a parking lot in Scarborough last week is being remembered as a "nice kid" who was always trying to help others.

Charankan Chandrakanthan, 25, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at an industrial plaza on McNicoll Avenue, near Middlefield Road, on Sept. 19 at around 9:50 p.m.

He was found with two gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, police previously said. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive him.

Another man was also shot in the incident. He sustained serious injuries, but survived.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday night at the plaza where Chandrakanthan, who also went by Charu, was shot. They lit candles, laid flowers and paid tribute to the young man.

One friend told CP24 that Chandrakanthan had been playing volleyball with friends a short time before the shooting and called his killing "senseless."

The friend, who identified himself as Kopi, said Chandrakanthan was a "really nice kid" who was interested in construction and was going to school to get his HVAC license.

"He was going to school part-time and working part-time. He wasn't trying to get into trouble. He's not a troublemaker," Kopi said.

Jith, another friend who attended the vigil, told CP24 that Chandrakanthan used to give him rides to school and was "the type of person that would push somebody to be a better person."

"He's five years younger than me and he would come pick me up from my house to drop me off at school before he would go, just to make sure I'm going to be doing better," Jith said.

He said Chandrakanthan's murder doesn't make sense as he was not the type of person "to give anyone trouble."

"He would never wish death upon anyone," he said. "For this to happen to him, it's very saddening."

Police announced an arrest in the case on Monday.

Saranraj Sivakumar, 22, of Stoufville has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police have asked anyone with further information in the case to get in touch with investigators.